PART 1: How much return flights will cost you during winter on these SA airlines

Booking a flight is generally expensive for many travellers. Most prices increase during peak season and the holidays as more people travel during these times.

If you are dreaming of an escape, but unsure which airline to book when you travel this upcoming holiday, IOL Travel showcases the cost of flight tickets on Kulula, FlySafair and Airlink

We will feature Mango, British Airways, Cemair and Lift in part 2.

The calculations

We chose the cost of tickets on flights between July 10 (departure date) and July 17 (return date). This week is the start of the school holidays. Please note dates of flights may increase or decrease due to demand or lack of.

Kulula.com

Picture: Supplied.

Durban to Johannesburg

The 1 hr 5 minutes flight starts from R713,34 (departure) and R1127,34 (return). The total cost will start from R1840,68.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hr 5 minutes starts from R759,34(departure) and R1644,84 (return). The total cost will start from R2404,18.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2-hour flight to Johannesburg flight starts from R736,34(departure) and R1173,34 (return). The total cost will start from R1909,68.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute flight starts from R2208,34(departure) and R736,34 (return). The total cost will start from R2944,68.

Durban to Cape Town/ Cape Town to Durban

There were no flights available on these routes. However, British Airways does operate flights.

FLYSAFAIR

Picture: Supplied

Durban to Johannesburg

The 1 hour 10 minute flight from Durban to Johannesburg starts from R521(departure) and R521 (return). The total trip will start from R1042.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hour 10 minute flight from Johannesburg to Durban starts from R821 (departure) and R521 (return). The total trip will start from R1342.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour flight to Johannesburg starts from R721 (departure) and R721(return). The total cost will start from R1442.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 15 minute flight to Cape Town starts from R920 (departure) and R821(departure). The total cost will start from R1741.

Durban to Cape Town

Only two flights were available on this route from Durban to Cape Town. The 2 hour 20 minute flight starts from R920 (departure) and R821 (return). The total cost is R1741.

Cape Town to Durban

Only two flights were available on this route from Cape Town to Durban. The 2 hour 5 minute flight starts from R1521 (departure) and R920 (return). The total cost is R2441.

AIRLINK

Picture: supplied

Durban to Johannesburg

The 1 hour 15 minute flight starts from R627,34 (departure) and R627,34(return). The total cost is R1254,68.

Johannesburg to Durban

The 1 hr 10 minutes flight starts from 799.84(departure)and R627,34(return). The total cost is R1427,18.

Cape Town to Johannesburg

The 2 hour 5 minute flight starts from R746.34 (departure) and R746.34 (return). The total cost starts from R1492,68.

Johannesburg to Cape Town

The 2 hour 10 minute flight starts from 941.84(departure) and R746.34. The total cost starts from R1688,18.

Durban to Cape Town/Cape Town to Durban

There were no flights available on these routes.