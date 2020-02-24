Passenger on Air Canada tests positive for novel coronavirus









Female in her 30s tests positive for novel coronavirus, other passengers to be alerted. Picture: Air Canada/ Facebook. A woman on board an Air Canada flight tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The passenger was on her way from Montreal to Vancouver on February 14. The airline said via a statement that they learned about it on Saturday, February 22. The statement posted by Montreal Gazette read: “Air Canada was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities that a passenger who flew from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14 has since tested positive for COVID-19.” (sic). Air Canada will work with public health authorities to take the recommended measures.” The person who is believed to be in her 30s. The woman from Iran will be monitored. According to the Montreal Gazette, B.C. Centre for Disease Control will contact the other passengers “as per the standard procedure in such cases.”

According to TVA News, the airline sent out an internal memo to its employees to alert them on the female who tested positive for the virus. The news outlet obtained the memo, which states that the risk was considered low enough that the crew did not need to be isolated. However, the airline allegedly advised that all crew should monitor the situation.

Air Canada recently revealed on its website that due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, the airline extended its goodwill policy related to the outbreak to include additional flights to, from or via Wuhan, Beijing, Shanghai or Hong Kong.

"If you are scheduled to travel during the affected period, you can retrieve your booking and change your flight free of charge, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased. Otherwise, any fare difference will apply.

“Customers travelling to, from or via Beijing, Shanghai or Wuhan also have the option of cancelling their flight for a full refund,” it revealed.