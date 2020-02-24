A woman on board an Air Canada flight tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The passenger was on her way from Montreal to Vancouver on February 14. The airline said via a statement that they learned about it on Saturday, February 22.
The statement posted by Montreal Gazette read: “Air Canada was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities that a passenger who flew from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14 has since tested positive for COVID-19.” (sic).
Air Canada will work with public health authorities to take the recommended measures.” The person who is believed to be in her 30s.
The woman from Iran will be monitored. According to the Montreal Gazette, B.C. Centre for Disease Control will contact the other passengers “as per the standard procedure in such cases.”