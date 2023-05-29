Passenger shocked as woman changes baby's stinky nappy on eating tray during flight

Being a parent comes with many responsibilities, especially while they are still babies. It comes with having to clean your baby’s diaper wherever and whenever, even if it’s stinking up the room

Well, in this case, it was an airplane. A Reddit user recently shared her nasty experience on the "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) subreddit. The 28-year-old nauseous flyer found herself in a situation during a long flight where she was seated behind a couple with a baby. In her post titled "AITA for being bothered by this on a flight," she revealed that the couple adamantly refused to change their child's diaper in the designated bathroom area. ‘’What got to me was the couple changing their baby’s extremely stinky #2 diaper right in the middle of their seats, using the mom’s food tray as a changing table,’’ she wrote. Although they were seated close to the bathrooms, the tray table seemed like a better option for the couple. Let’s face it, a baby’s poo can hit you like a heatwave on a day without water.

Initially, the woman hesitated to confront the couple about their behaviour, assuming it was an isolated incident.

However, after observing one of the parents retrieving another diaper from their bag hours later, she felt compelled to speak up. In a polite manner, she requested that they refrain from changing their baby's soiled diaper on their tray tables, as the odour was affecting everyone on the flight. Surprisingly, despite her non-confrontational approach, the baby's mamma was not having it. ‘’The mom went off on me and said I had no idea how stressful it is to travel with an infant, which is true—I don’t have kids,’’ she explains. ‘’The flight attendant at the back of the plane agreed with me and asked them to only use the bathrooms to change their baby, plus a few minutes later the pilot made an announcement that all diaper changing needed to be done in the bathrooms, after which both parents looked extremely annoyed.’’