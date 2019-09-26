Passengers left stranded in Peru for three days







American Airlines passengers were left stranded in Peru for three days following a mechanical fault on one of their airlines. Picture: Pexels American Airlines passengers were left stranded in Peru for three days following a mechanical fault on the airline’s 18-year-old Boeing 757. The passengers were scheduled to fly from Lima, Peru to Fort Worth in Dallas on September 9. However, due to the aircraft’s mechanical issues, the airline allegedly forced passengers to wait for the problem to be fixed, the Daily Mail reported. Texas man Brennan Mulligan shared his ordeal on Instagram. He revealed via his Instagram stories that the passengers waited over two hours on the runway before finding out about the cancelled flight. After disembarking the plane, they waited in long queues and were booked into hotels for the night.

According to the Daily Mail, passengers boarded the plane daily for three consecutive days.

The publication reported that on the third attempt, a battery failure and engine problem meant that flight could not take off.

The airline later booked passengers into new flights. Some paid for their flights in hopes of being reimbursed by the airline.

A spokesperson for the airline said it was working to make things "right" by the passengers.



