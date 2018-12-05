There is a new baby rhino at Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa. Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa, which is situated just under two hours drive from Cape Town, welcomed a new baby rhino, exactly one year after the surprise birth of two rhinos in 2017. The game reserve announced the birth on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, they said that the 24-hour rhino surveillance team of the Anti-Poaching Unit witnessed the birth of the little boy on 27 November 2018.

The little one enjoying their new surrounding. Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.





"They discovered the feisty male play fighting and charging his mother within hours of his birth," the statement read.

According to the management of the game reserve, the birth had been a great celebration in the fight against rhino extinction.

Enjoying the Western Cape weather. Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

Mother and baby bond. Picture: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa.

"Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa is proud to have been able to bring the first rhino to the Western Cape in 250 years and in February 2005, announced the first rhino birth in the Western Cape in 250 years," the management said in the statement.