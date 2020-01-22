One lucky couple will have the chance to spend the night in the historic home of Shakespeare’s Juliet in Verona in Italy. Picture: Supplied.

One lucky couple will get the chance to spend the night in the historic home of Shakespeare’s Juliet in Verona, Italy. Airbnb announced the competition this week.

Airbnb revealed in a statement that Casa di Giulietta has inspired generations with its iconic balcony that reflects Shakespeare’s description in Romeo & Juliet. The 13th-century townhouse is a celebrated landmark and museum in the center of Verona. With the help of Airbnb and Verona’s Municipality, the building will be turned into a home for the first time since the 1930s.

Airbnb worked with an Italian architect to transform the centuries-old building into a luxurious stay fit for a modern-day Romeo and Juliet.

Picture: Supplied.





The lucky couple will have their own personal butler and will be treated to a romantic candlelit dinner prepared by two Michelin star chef, Giancarlo Perbellini, in a glittering dining room filled with crystals, candles and flowers. After a busy day of feasting, exploring and reading Juliet’s love letters, they will retire for the night to Juliet’s medieval-themed bedroom, which features “Letto di Giulietta”, the original bed used in Zeffirelli’s classic 1960s movie, ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The couple will also get a city tour of Verona.