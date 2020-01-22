One lucky couple will have the chance to spend the night in the historic home of Shakespeare’s Juliet in Verona in Italy. Picture: Supplied.

One lucky couple will get the chance to spend the night in the historic home of Shakespeare’s Juliet in Verona, Italy. 

Airbnb announced the competition this week. 

Airbnb revealed in a statement that Casa di Giulietta has inspired generations with its iconic balcony that reflects Shakespeare’s description in Romeo & Juliet. The 13th-century townhouse is a celebrated landmark and museum in the center of Verona. With the help of Airbnb and Verona’s Municipality, the building will be turned into a home for the first time since the 1930s.

 Airbnb worked with an Italian architect to transform the centuries-old building into a luxurious stay fit for a modern-day Romeo and Juliet.

The lucky couple will have their own personal butler and will be treated to a romantic candlelit dinner prepared by two Michelin star chef, Giancarlo Perbellini, in a glittering dining room filled with crystals, candles and flowers. After a busy day of feasting, exploring and reading Juliet’s love letters, they will retire for the night to Juliet’s medieval-themed bedroom, which features “Letto di Giulietta”, the original bed used in Zeffirelli’s classic 1960s movie, ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The couple will also get a city tour of Verona. 

Federico Sboarina, Mayor of Verona Municipality said that Juliet’s House is the most important museum in the City of Verona, which attracts millions of visitors every year. 

“Partnering with Airbnb brings the widely known Shakespearian myth of Romeo and Juliet to life in a way never before offered. We are excited to promote our cultural heritage, share traditions that were previously safeguarded, and bring international visibility to the City of Verona,” said Sboarina. 

Airbnb announced that South Africans can enter to win the prize. To stay in Juliet’s house, eligible applicants must pen a letter to Juliet, sharing their own poignant love story and explaining why they and their partner would be the perfect guests. Entries can be submitted at airbnb.com/juliet until February 2, 2020. 

 