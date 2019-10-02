Wilderness Safaris have announced their plans for DumaTau and the launch of bespoke tented suites. Here is an image of the lodge will look once complete. Picture: Supplied.

Wilderness Safaris announced the upgrade of DumaTau and the creation of a new camp in the Linyanti Wildlife Reserve in northern Botswana. DumaTau and Little DumaTau will form part of Wilderness Safaris Premier portfolio.

DumaTau will close in November 2019 for upgrades and is scheduled to reopen in August 2020 alongside Little DumaTau, a bespoke camp featuring four tented suites.

Wilderness Safaris revealed their plans for DumaTau and the launch of bespoke tented suites. Here is an image of what the lodge will look like once complete. Picture: Supplied

Little DumaTau will be situated north of the current DumaTau. There will be a new spa that overlooks the water to separate the two camps.

Kim Nixon, Wilderness Safaris Botswana MD, said they were excited to heighten the DumaTau experience for travellers and continue their ecotourism efforts.

“The Linyanti Wildlife Reserve is a must-see spectacle, filled with varied habitats, diverse wildlife and wonderful scenery. The location of our camps in this reserve offers an unrivalled experience, with private access to the Zibadianja Lagoon and more than 22 kilometres of exclusive traversing along the north and south banks of the Savute Channel.