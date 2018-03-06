The barista bar allows guests to sample various speciality coffees and choose from over 100 Swiss grappas and further fruit brandies.

Swiss International Air Lines(SWISS) officially opened their First Lounge A at Zurich Airport yesterday (March 5). The 650-square-metre lounge features check-in facilities, its own security checkpoint, an à la carte restaurant and a barista bar. SWISS will also be introducing an exclusive new chauffeur service in Zurich this summer for its inbound First Class guests.

The service will be offered to First Class travellers and HON Circle Members of the Lufthansa Group. The new lounge, which is accessible via an escalator from the Terminal A departure concourse, enables guests to check in simply and conveniently at the welcome desk, hand in their registered baggage and then pass through a dedicated security checkpoint. Travellers departing in winter for warmer climes can also deposit their coat free of charge in a lockable wardrobe facility.

A wide range of work and rest options

The lounge has been designed in the style of the existing SWISS First Lounge in the airport’s Terminal E, and offers lounge suites, a lounge club with inviting leather sofas, a business zone and a meeting room with a view of the apron area. Further facilities include a relaxation room with two loungers, and a smokers’ lounge with its own outside section and a choice of fine whiskies. With its bright oiled-oak parquet floor, its Jura limestone walls and its elegant furnishings by Swiss designers such as Vitra and de Sede, the new lounge exudes an ambience of refined exclusivity.

Culinary variety and an extensive barista bar with Swiss products

The à la carte restaurant will please all taste buds.

The centrepiece of the new SWISS First Lounge A is its extensive barista bar, at which guests can sample various speciality coffees and choose from over 100 Swiss grappas and further fruit brandies. On the culinary front, the new lounge offers both an à la carte restaurant and a front cooking option. The new SWISS First Lounge A is primarily intended for guests who wish to enjoy their time at the airport before their short-haul flight. Travellers to long-haul destinations will be taken directly by limousine from Lounge A to the SWISS First Lounge in Terminal E, which is the departure point for long-haul flights. The lounge will be open daily from 05:30 to 22:30.

An exclusive chauffeur service

The new chauffeur service will collect the customer from the aircraft door and take them directly to the relevant passport or security control in Terminal A or B.



