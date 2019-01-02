One of the first passengers. Picture: Supplied.

kulula.com marked 2019 by toasting with passengers in the sky. The airline partnered with Zari Champagne for this memorable kick-off to the new year, giving a hearty shout out to all onboard.

Zari Sparkling Grape, is the new game-changer in the local sparkling wine category in South Africa, providing a 100% undiluted, luxurious and premium sparkling wine for all South Africans to enjoy, because “Local is mos lekker!”

Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com said popping some bubbles to be festive and celebrate is a long-lasting tradition dating back all the way to the 16th century. "As kulula, we love to celebrate the joy of flying and this time around we wanted to wish all our loyal passengers lots of happy travels with us, as we ring in 2019.

kulula.com rings in the new year with some bubbles on flight MN101. Picture: Supplied.





“We have been the leader in the South African low-cost airline industry for 17-years and in 2019, we look forward to our 18th year in the skies with lots of optimism and cheerfulness, as we soar to greater heights than ever before. With the new year now well underway, we hope that we will provide lots of great travel moments to all our passengers, who get onboard one of our kulula green machines this year. Cheers to all who fly with us," he said.