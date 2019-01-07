Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh, who recently holidayed at the Club Med Finolhu Villas in the Maldives, were spotted having an absolutely magical European Winter holiday this December.

The couple’s first Instagram snap of their holiday showed them on board an Air France flight which took them to the global opening of the Club Med Les Arcs Panorama resort in the French Alps (where we also spotted Jo-Ann Strauss and her family).

They then went on to spend a week skiing at Club Med Val Thorens. Val Thorens, located in the Tarentaise Valley, Savoie, French Alps, is the highest ski resort in Europe, at an altitude of 2300m and is a great location for skiing and snowboarding from December well into April/May (being the end of ski season in Europe).

The duo has been on snow holidays before and are avid ski holiday fans. Their festive season trip didn’t end there, though. They were also spotted enjoying a spectacular fireworks display in Prague, where they welcomed in 2019.