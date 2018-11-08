MSC Musica will depart from Durban on her first journey to Portuguese Island on November 8. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The Managing Director for MSC Cruises South Africa, Ross Volk, described the 92-ton ship as the next evolution of South African cruising. She offers more space, balcony cabins, restaurants, bars and designer venues than the Sinfonia- a South African favourite for many years.

Welcome abroad. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Musica has a passenger capacity of 3,223 and 16 decks. It is quite easy to get lost in this 293, 80 metre sized ship, and it’s hard to rely on the rather small sized elevators to get from one floor to the next.

However getting lost means you may stumble on many hidden gems, like the solarium on deck 16, the shopping centre on deck 7, and the Aloha Beauty Farm on deck 13.

On a league of its own, Musica offers a glamorous experience, whether it’s the grand piano suspended on water or the theatre that seats more than a thousand guests, the Musica is the epitome of class and elegance.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

The pool area where a number of activities await. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Arrive early:

If you are not fond of waiting in queues, then try to arrive at the port an hour or two earlier. The registration process can get cumbersome, so its best to get the embarkation process out of the way.

Eateries:

All meals are prepared fresh by some of the finest chefs in the world. Whether it’s Italian cuisine at Il Giardino, a sushi tasting at Kaito Sushi Bar, or authentic Italian pizzas at Gli Archi Cafeteria, there’s something for everyone. The meals choice is an improvement from Sinfonia.

There is a sushi bar. Picture: Clinton Moodley.



Teatro La Scala: If you love watching the stage performances, you are in for a treat. Teatro La Scala will offer seven new stage productions on the Musica. One to look out for is Wonderland that merges dancing and singing in complete unison.

There’s plenty for children: While the adults laze around at the pool, children can enjoy a few of the ship’s activities. There is a LED wall, games room, swimming pool and outdoor games like mini golf, tennis and volleyball.

One of the oceanview balcony rooms. Picture: Clinton Moodley

Plan your day on the ship:

Ask one of the MSC staff to help you create an itinerary to help you get the best of the MSC experience. Travellers can also book shore excursions at an additional cost. With the ship disembarking on the Portuguese Islands and Pomene, there are many daily activities on offer. From snorkelling, paddle boarding and kayaking- travellers will not be bored.

Price:

Cabins start from R6000, depending on the Dynamic Price Policy. The price includes all meals, 22-hour buffet, entertainment, activities and mandatory and port charge. Drinks are not included.in the price.