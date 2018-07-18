President Cyril Ramaphosa flew with FlySafair on Mandela Day. Picture: Supplied.

President Cyril Ramaphosa flew with FlySafair on 07:10 am flight from Johannesburg to East London. To the delight of the passengers on board, the president was all smiles.

On his journey, Ramaphosa said: “Great airline. I have enjoyed my flight with you guys. Keep it up.”

The airline said in a statement it was a great privilege having Ramaphosa return to FlySafair.

The South African president is no stranger to flying economy. Earlier this year, he was spotted embarking on a British Airways flight from Durban to Johannesburg.

British Airways honoured the President by sending the first-time flyer and praise poet, Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli commonly known as “Vendaboy Poet” to give the president the warmest British Airways welcome on board.

The Venda speaking praise poet has recently mentioned in an interview with the Limpopo Mirror that it will only be an honour for him to meet and serve the newly elected South African President as his official praise poet.

Safe to say, Ramaphosa and Vendaboy got on quite well.

