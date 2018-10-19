Actress Shay Mitchell launches a new range of travel bags called BÉIS. Picture: BÉIS.

Many of you know Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars. However, since the show ended last year, the Hollywood star has been pretty busy exploring the world. She just launched her BÉIS travel bag range, a bag range to suit all types of travellers.

The Weekender. Picture: BÉIS.

These include The Weekender, The Duffle, The Backpack, The Dopp Kit, The Cosmetic Case, The Passport Holder, and The Luggage Tag.

All the bags range from $12 (R171) to $83(R1185).

The Duffle. Picture: BÉIS.

The range was designed for everyday use, whether it's a trip to the gym or a visit to Jaipur, the BÉIS revealed. Mitchell wanted to create bags and accessories that would not break the bank.

The Backpack. Picture: BÉIS.

On her new venture, she said: “Throughout my life and career, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over the world. After countless trips and Staycations, I realized there was a need for chic, affordable and durable pieces for travellers like myself. Today, I am both excited and proud to announce the launch of @Beis, an on-the-go lifestyle brand for the wanderlust in all of you. #BeisTravel.” (sic)



