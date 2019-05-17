Three guests will have the opportunity to sleep on the iconic Spice Bus this June. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire.

Remember that iconic Union Jack painted bus that featured in the 1997 movie Spice World? Well, in commemoration of the Spice Girl reunion next month, the bus is available as an accommodation on Airbnb. The Spice Bus will be situated in the heart of Wembley Park, where guests will be able to stay overnight on June 14 and 15.

Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The bus will cost £99 a night (around R1811). Mega-fan Suzanne Godley has listed the iconic bus. It now features Union Jack cinema chairs below a ‘Girl Power’ neon light installation, vintage 90s magazines and CDs, potted plants and colourful scatter cushions that we have come to love in the 90s.

The listing sleeps three people.

Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Living on the bus does come with some rules. There are no pets allowed, no smoking and you must adhere to the 90s dress code at all times. Of course, selfies in the driver’s seat are encouraged and guests have to sing a rendition of ‘Goodbye’ on check out. Godley, an avid fan of the group since childhood, said she was over the moon when her boss expressed his desire to buy the iconic Spice Bus.

Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

“I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them. When I heard that my boss wanted to buy the Spice Bus I simply had to be part of the renovations” she told Airbnb. After months of renovations, the bus is ready for Spice Girl fans to experience.

“Being part of this project has been like a dream come true and I can’t wait to meet other Spice Girls fans through this experience,” she added.

Hadi Moussa, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb said being one of the first people in the world to stay in the iconic Spice Bus is a dream come true for any fan.