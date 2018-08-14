Just when you thought that Emirates have done it all, they create more premium offerings for their First and Business Class travellers.

The airline had announced this week that they have partnered with BYREDO skincare, Bowers & Wilkins and Bulgari to spruce up their latest range of premium offerings.

First Class travellers can find the BYREDO travel wellness range of skincare in their private suites. The allergen-free and Chamomile collections were created for Emirates for a relaxing and hydrating experience on the flight the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The BYREDO skincare range. Picture: Duncan Chard.

Some of the products include a facial toner, eye cream, Chamomile roll-on sleep oil and a pillow mist. The kits are paired with a faux leather notebook and branded pen. In addition, they will also get a Bowers & Wilkins Active noise cancelling E1 headphones that were specially created using a unique hybrid noise cancellation technology.

Bowers & Wilkins Active noise cancelling E1 headphones. Picture: Duncan Chard.

The headphones’ sound quality can also be tested on The Bowers & Wilkins Superior Sound playlist, a selection of tracks selected for their acoustic excellence available on ice.

First Class customers will also enjoy all of these bespoke experiences while wearing their Hydra Active moisturising sleepsuits on long-haul overnight flights.

Both First and Business Class passengers will indulge in Bulgari amenity kits, which features Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert (Green Tea) and other skincare essentials.

Emirates said they created the First Class kit bags from faux leather. They wanted the reusable bags to come in 8 different designs.

The designer bags for the men.







