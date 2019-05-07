easyJet's new app uses augmented reality technology to scan the cabin bag and show if it falls within the maximum cabin bag dimensions. Picture: Supplied.

easyJet has become the first UK airline to offer a feature on its app which enables customers to scan their cabin bag to check its size before they travel to the airport. The new technology has been introduced to offer customers an easy way to check their hand luggage dimensions to give them peace of mind before they travel to the airport. easyJet already has one of the most generous cabin bag allowances with no weight limit and while the permitted dimensions of cabin bags are clearly displayed on easyJet’s website, the move is set to make it even easier for customers to check their luggage and provide greater certainty as to whether they can travel with their bag in the cabin. It also means they won’t be faced with any additional charges at the gate for bringing an oversized bag which can’t be taken on board.

The new app feature, which uses Apple’s ARKit 2 technology, is available on iOS initially and sits on easyJet’s app. The app works by using augmented reality technology combined with customers’ smart phone cameras (iPhone 6S onwards). The scan itself provides an on-screen 3D box which when combined with the phone’s camera sizes the cabin bag and indicates whether it fits within the maximum dimensions.

Daniel Young, Head of Digital Experience at easyJet, said they were constantly on the search for ways to improve the travel experience.

“We continue to place innovation at the heart of our industry-leading mobile travel app to give our customers the tools they need to take stress away from the airport experience. Embracing this latest technology makes preparing for travel easy and fun,” he said.

Cormac Reilly, VP & Global Head of Travel Partners Solutions, who developed the feature for easyJet at Travelport said audiences sought digital solutions to improve their travel experience. We were therefore thrilled to support easyJet push the barrier of innovation once again.

“By incorporating this unique augmented reality feature in the app, easyJet will further reduce unexpected baggage queries on arrival. It is enhancements like this which have helped easyJet stand out as leaders in digital innovation and achieve the huge milestone of 30 million app downloads,” said Reilly.





How it works:





1. Follow the prompts.

2. Use the feature to check if your bag fit the cage.





3. Adjust accordingly.





4. Ask yourself: "Does it meet the requirement?"