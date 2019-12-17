The inaugural United Airlines direct flight from New York’s Newark Airport to Cape Town International Airport landed at 6pm on Monday amid much pomp and ceremony. The ultralong-haul flight sees the airline returning to Africa - United last flew to Africa via its Houston to Lagos route, which was discontinued a few years back - with plans to operate three weekly seasonal, non-stop flights between Newark and Cape Town until March 25 next year.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “The United States is a key tourism and business market for the province, and we look forward to welcoming United’s customers to Cape Town and the Western Cape.

This new service will open up the US and North American markets to opportunities in the Western Cape, and significantly contribute towards growing our tourism sector and stimulating economic growth in the Western Cape.

United’s regional managing director of sales, Bob Schumacher, said: “Our new service between Cape Town and New York will provide our business and leisure customers with a seamless and more convenient way to travel between South Africa and North America, and more immediate access to everything the Americas has to offer.”