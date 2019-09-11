A pilot landed an aircraft at OR Tambo to drop his friend for his flight. Picture: Pixabay.

Most travellers get to the airport via Uber or a lift from a loved one, but one traveller taking a connecting flight from OR Tambo International Airport had his friend, who is a pilot, drop him off with his light aircraft. The small aircraft is believed to have arrived at OR Tambo unannounced.

A video on Facebook shared by South Africa Live shows the pilot landing the plane.

They posted: “Only in South Africa! 😂😂 Light aircraft gatecrashes OR Tambo taxiway without having filed a flight plan and proceeded to land, while other aircrafts were queuing up to take off. According to ATC, the pilot said he was dropping off a friend who needed to catch a connecting flight! As you do 🇿🇦”(sic).

Facebook users were quick to comment on the video, but not for reasons you would think.

Some users turned their attention to the “sex sounds” coming from the car where the video was recorded.

Alexandria Ntokozo Nxumalo commented: “Lets leave the plane that get crashed the landing , what is that female / Male pilot doing. The sound and heavy breathing on the background leaves a lot to be desired 🤔” (sic)

Leon Kriel posted: “Something fishy going on in the cockpit of the plane taking the video!!!! All the sound effects......!!!!😂😂😂 Must be on their way to join the “Mile High Club!!!”😂😂😂” (sic)

Other users found the issue quite serious.

Peter Mckenzie said “ Extremely dangerous and irresponsible. That pilot should be arrested and charged.” (sic)

Moatlhodi Calvin Phetogo added, “This is totally against aviation protocol.” (sic)