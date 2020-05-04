Plane passengers crammed on board ‘like sardines' despite Covid-19 regulations

London - Air passengers have slammed social distancing on planes, saying people are being crammed on board "like sardines". Pictures emerged showing packed trips including a BA service from Heathrow to Barcelona and a Government rescue flight from Turkey.

It came as British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested foreign visitors travelling to Britain could face mandatory quarantine. One passenger on Wednesday’s BA flight said the lack of distancing measures "makes a complete mockery of the lockdown rules". They added: "There was no requirement to wear masks. Everyone was sitting within inches of their fellow passengers."

Personal trainer Gemma Bain, 21, revealed people were also packed on to her Pegasus Airlines flight from Turkey to Stansted on Tuesday. She said: "The crew had full protective kits on but we had nothing. It was really worrying. This was an emergency rescue flight but it seemed to pay no regard to Government guidelines." There are currently no rules on in-flight social distancing.

Ministers are beginning to accept more stringent checks are needed at airports.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show at the weekend, Shapps said he was ‘actively looking’ at quarantine requirements for foreign visitors, mirroring similar schemes in dozens of other countries. He said: "I think it is important that as we are seeing the numbers decrease and the rate we hope decrease... that we do ensure the sacrifices that we are asking the British people to make are matched by anybody who comes to this country."