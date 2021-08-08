Planning mobilemoons during the pandemic

Once deemed as the travel trend set to dominate 2020, mobilemoons took a back seat due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. But this form of solo travel is now resurfacing as travellers are fast becoming more reliant on their mobile devices when they go on holiday. The term, described as “going on a trip with your cellphone as your only travel companion”, is fast making a comeback as travel starts to reopen and vaccinated travellers are jet-setting to all sorts of exotic destinations. And, with concerns over travelling with other people during the pandemic, most are holding on to their phones to ensure that they do not miss out on any travel adventures. Mobilemoons, as quirky as they may sound, offer travellers all the support they need during pandemic travels.

Owner of Travel Savvy Jennifer Morris, said solo travel during the pandemic would be an “insular experience” if not for mobile devices. “In a world turned upside by Covid-19, the incredible technology encapsulated in the average smartphone has the power to transform your travel experiences. A mobile device, which features apps for translation and navigation, access to encyclopedic destination information and travel reservation portals, has become an essential travel tool. “However, it is the smartphone’s ability to connect us remotely to others and to personalise and share our experiences that makes it an ideal travel companion,” she explained. Johannesburg travel agent Modipadi Phoku said mobilemoons allowed travellers to make sense of pandemic travel.

“The goal of mobilemoons is to plan more efficiently during a trip. It requires less interaction and has everything you need in a pocket-sized device,” she said. “We’re living in a technology age and haven’t enjoyed the perks of technology as we do right now. Having to use our phones for a quick destination fact-check, maps and road-tripping, planning itineraries and making payments, have allowed many travellers to travel smarter,” she added. Planning a mobilemoon Morris suggests people download the apps best suited to their travel trip before they travel. She advises travellers to test them ahead of their trip to find the right fit.

The apps downloaded should also include ones that highlight Covid-19 restrictions, requirements and other information. “Many countries have different apps to make the trip seamless. Pretend to be a tourist for a day and use the apps to navigate, translate, find local places and suggest sightseeing opportunities. You’ll soon work out which apps are right for you. “Also, find an app that gives you quick and easy access to your travel documents and itinerary,” she said. Morris said charging devices, including power banks, were essential to keep your device powered throughout the day.

“The last thing you want is to be left stranded without your travel companion midway through the day,” she added. Marketing and product manager at Pentravel Vicky Steinhardt said travellers should ensure that their accommodation offers free wi-fi as it could otherwise get pricey. The importance of protecting your devices