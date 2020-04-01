Plans underway to fly British travellers stuck in SA on charter flights

British travellers stuck in South Africa during the lockdown may return home after being “stranded” in the country for weeks. This follows the UK government announcement of a £75-million initiative to fly Britons who are stranded abroad home.

Foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said on Monday that charter flights would help repatriate Britons from “priority countries”. The government has partnered with British Airways, Easyjet, Jet2 and other airlines to provide planes to bring Britons home.

Speaking to IOL Travel, Nigel Casey, the British High Commissioner to South Africa, said they were “working urgently” to get British travellers home. He said it was unclear when the flights will operate. However, flights will be advertised as soon as it becomes available.

Casey said that 2500 British nationals registered, but believes that there are between 5000 to 7500 British travellers currently in the country. He said most travellers were in the Western Cape.

Casey said the UK government were willing to use the same charter flights to assist South African travellers stranded in the UK to return to South Africa.