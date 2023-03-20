Poop could power planes by 2030, according to scientist

While many believe hydrogen is a greener fuel option, one scientist believes fertiliser is the secret ingredient to eco-friendly air travel. Bill David, Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the University of Oxford, is the brain behind this theory. He claims that by 2023, Brits could be boarding planes powered by their very own poo.

According to “science line’’, air travel impact on climate gets greater each year and planes are predicted to double over the next 20 years: ‘’We regard flying differently from driving, turning up the air conditioning and other activities that contribute to global warming.’’ Hence, air travel has a major impact on the environment and we are advised to think about it. David explains why his theory, he told the “Daily Mail”: “In principle, we can retrofit an Airbus A320 or a Boeing 787 and only touch the wing to essentially substitute ammonia for jet fuel. If you do the sums, then at 500 miles an hour (804km/h) you get the same flame speed as jet fuel and the same amount of power – but just 40% of the range." “I think we’ll see the first one of these actually up in the air by 2030.”

Additionally he also believes that sodium – found in salt, seawater and baking powder – will be a popular battery type for cars and other everyday gadgets. He predicts that it will be dominant by 2030, where the majority electric cars will have a combination of lithium and sodium batteries.