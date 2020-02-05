FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop. Picture: Reuters

Airlines have managed to keep things under check with regards to in-flight entertainment. But when it comes to handheld devices, watching clips of an unsavoury manner is out of their hands.

Porn, for instance, has become a nuisance as some airlines reported a spike in the number of passengers viewing adult content on a flight, Simple Flying reported. But one company is now hoping to stem the increase by training their crew to deal with porn on their planes.

According to the National Center On Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), an increasing number of passengers think it's okay to watch porn on a flight, causing acute embarrassment for their fellow passengers.

It's a scene many would not want to be confronted with, especially when flying with children.

“In recent years, the problem of airline passengers watching pornography on their personal devices has increased dramatically," Haley Halverson, a spokesperson for NCOSE said in a statement.

“Many airlines have policies on paper that prohibit such content, but they are not adequately training their in-flight crews or support staff to ensure they are consciously aware the policy exists or know how to enforce it.”

United started training their staff last month after the NCOSE singled out the airline for inadequately dealing with the issue.

In response to being included on the 2019 Dirty Dozen List, United replied: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. Sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior, intimidation or predation have absolutely no place anywhere in our society - including, and especially, in our industry and on our aircraft."