FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop. Picture: Reuters

Airlines have managed to keep things under check with regards to in-flight entertainment. But when it comes to handheld devices, watching clips of an unsavoury manner is out of their hands. Porn, for instance, has become a nuisance as some airlines reported a spike in the number of passengers viewing adult content on a flight, Simple Flying reported. But one company is now hoping to stem the increase by training their crew to deal with porn on their planes.

According to the National Center On Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), an increasing number of passengers think it's okay to watch porn on a flight, causing acute embarrassment for their fellow passengers.

It's a scene many would not want to be confronted with, especially when flying with children.

“In recent years, the problem of airline passengers watching pornography on their personal devices has increased dramatically," Haley Halverson, a spokesperson for NCOSE said in a statement.