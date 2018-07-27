Now guests can enjoy their favourite shows through HotelFlix in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied.

The President Hotel in Cape Town is putting the (remote) control back into guests’ hands by providing a customised in-room entertainment solution with HotelFlix. With this new cutting edge hospitality technology, guests will be able to log-in to over 1 000 of their favourite apps including Netflix, Showmax, DSTV, and YouTube to stream TV shows, series, and movies from their phones to the hotel room’s TV screen.

To make use of this complimentary service, guests simply connect to the hotel’s free high speed Wi-Fi, launch HotelFlix from the on-screen TV menu, and follow the instructions to log-in.

With frequent travellers in mind, the President Hotel aims to provide an environment that feels like a home away from home. Jeremy Clayton, the President Hotel’s General Manager, said they wanted to introduce smart devices in an intelligent way to customise their guests experience at the hotel.

For more information on HotelFlix, email [email protected] or 021 434 8111.