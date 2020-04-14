Prince Harry ditches royal last name as he registers Travalyst

Prince Harry has reportedly dropped his royal surname after leaving Britain for California, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, the Duke of Sussex is listed as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, in documents registering new eco-friendly tourism firm Travalyst.

Harry appears to have ditched his HRH title and the royal family name Mountbatten-Windsor. It comes after the royal launched the firm in Edinburgh during one of his final round of engagements as a senior working royal – and asked delegates "just to call him Harry".

When Harry and his wife Meghan launched the organisation in September 2019, they announced the global travel initiative, along with key partners, as a call to action for travellers to have a minimal impact on the environment.

The aim of the campaign is elaborated on: "We want to be the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come."