The hotel chain was named Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa by Generation Next Survey for the 8th consecutive year.

Protea Hotels by Marriott® has been named the country’s Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey 2018. This is the 8th consecutive time the brand has won this coveted award, indicating a deep understanding of a rapidly evolving marketplace. Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, emphasised the importance of being perceived as “cool”.

“When your market is constantly adapting and your guests evolving in their preferences, it’s essential to tailor your brand accordingly. We operate in a very competitive marketplace and relish the challenge of staying ahead.

"Our forever-young market, including the next generation, contains a vital segment of progressive individualists and forward-thinking travellers. The prestigious Generation Next Survey is an industry benchmark for brands in South Africa and we are delighted to be featured year on year amongst those who are getting it right," he said.

Danny Bryer, Area Director for Sales & Marketing, Protea Hotels by Marriott, said their focus is to deliver a slick and seamless guest experience that’s personalised and mindful of individual preferences

“Our local expression of this combined with the additional strength of being part of the Marriott International’s global brand portfolio enables us to roll out global best-practices efficiently. We know what travelers want because we’re always a step ahead, anticipating customer needs. We recognize that we must be proactive and consistent in everything we do in order to maintain the confidence of the South African market year after year. It’s not about titles or awards, so much as providing top-class products and services to our customers,” he said.