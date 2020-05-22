Purchased a Comair ticket? Here are your options

Comair and its business rescue practitioners revealed the options for customers, companies and travel agents or groups with unused reservations.

In a statement, Comair stated that travellers who purchased a kulula.com or British Airways flight ticket for a departure between March 14 and October 31, 2020, with a ticket number starting with 161, should complete and submit the Customer Election Form available by June 17, 2020.

People who directly purchased their ticket from Comair channels will have a few options. Traveller can keep the value of the unflown flight booking, such that the value remains valid until October 31, 2021, and can be used to make a future booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes. Travellers can become a creditor. For example, they can claim for the value of the unflown flight, and if approved, it will be dealt with in terms of the business rescue plan.

Travellers can forfeit the value of the ticket, such that any claim for unflown fights is abandoned. Where no election is received by June 17, the value of the booking will remain valid until October 31, 2021, and can be used to make a future flight booking with Comair, subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes.

People who have purchased a kulula.com or British Airways (operated by Comair) ticket for a departure between March 14 and October 31, 2020, from a third party (i.e. a ticket which does not start with 161) should direct their queries to the travel agent, British Airways or the airline partner from whom the ticket was initially booked. A list of contact details for Comair’s travel and airline partners is available on the company’s website.