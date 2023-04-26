Safety is a top concern for those travelling solo across the globe, as it can be difficult to feel secure. However, there are steps you can take to mitigate these risks, such as choosing well-reviewed hotels and taking advantage of resources like travel apps and online forums to connect with other solo travellers.

“How putting a couch up against my hotel door possibly saved my life,” wrote a TikTok user as she shared her harrowing experience of a hotel stay that turned into a nightmare when someone attempted to enter her room. This user recounted the terrifying incident in a video, urging others to take their safety seriously when travelling alone. She had checked in at midnight at a busy travel hotel, and many were checking in late at night. She explains when the strange behaviour began: ‘’I noticed a worker in the lobby who was paying just a little too much attention to me.’’ There were another two men who were staying on the same floor, acting suspicious as well. She panicked: ‘’I ended up barricading my doors.“

She checked through the peep-hole one last time, confirming that the hallway was empty, and shut the door. However, she noticed her door was unlocked, and the door can only be locked from the inside. She decided to “tap out” of the hotel immediately. Upon reflection, she realised that she had only been given one key card for the room, which was unusual as she should have received two cards as a frequent guest. This led her to thinking that someone was out to get her. Who can blame her? We’ve all seen enough horror movies and news reports to know that if you don’t break your back pushing that damn couch against the door, you could end up as a victim.