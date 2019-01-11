Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free unveiled the award-winning airline’s first-ever Qatar Airways Travel Boutique on Wednesday at the airline’s home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), marking the airline’s first-ever brand shop. Complete with burgundy lighting, curved walls, a Business Class desk and an A380 First Class seat to experience, the shop is specially designed to enable customers to feel as though they have stepped on board a Qatar Airways aircraft.

The grand reveal took place at an exclusive event at HIA, officiated by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. VIPs in attendance included the Qatari Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; the German Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Hans-Udo Muzel; Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer, Eng. Badr Al Meer; and Qatar Duty Free Vice President Operations, Mr. Thabet Musleh.

The unveiling was attended by VIP guests, including General Manager of Al Sadd Sports Club, Mr. Turki Al-Ali; representatives of the media; as well as professional football players from the legendary German football club FC Bayern München Kingsley Coman, Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, and football star Gabriel Arenas from the Qatar football club Al Sadd Sports Club.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to launch our first-ever boutique to engage shoppers in a unique way by enabling them to enjoy the Qatar Airways experience on the ground.

"We are excited to launch this new retail concept at our magnificent home and hub, Hamad International Airport, a further testament to our vision of redefining the perfect travel experience for our travellers.”

Qatar Duty Free Vice President Operations, Mr. Thabet Musleh, said: “We are proud to launch such a unique concept to our customers, enabling them to experience the unique luxury of Qatar Airways.

"This boutique takes shopping to the next level, where customers can experience an A380 First Class seat, grab the latest football strip from one of the world’s top global teams, play their own penalty shoot-out and shop from an exclusive range of branded travel essentials including a high-end luggage collection, a kids’ range of travel games and accessories. This truly is the embodiment of an experience worth travelling for.”