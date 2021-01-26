Qatar Airways announces interline agreement with Mango

Qatar Airways has signed an interline agreement with Mango Airlines. It will provide passengers with seamless connectivity via Johannesburg and Cape Town to one international destination in Tanzania and 7 domestic destinations in South Africa. They include King Shaka International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, George Airport, Bram Fischer International Airport, East London Airport and Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Tanzania. Qatar Airways Africa vice-president Hendrik Du Preez said the airline was delighted about the deal. “Qatar Airways has a rapidly expanding network of now more than 120 destinations. With our flexible booking options and reliable network, we look forward to connecting our passengers from South Africa and beyond on board Qatar Airways.”

William Ndlovu, acting Mango Airlines CEO, said the agreement would provide guests with a direct and convenient connection to destinations in South Africa and Zanzibar.

“Guests will be able to get to their destination via a connection, using two different airlines by paying one fare with only one ticket being issued for both airlines.

“This is also in line with our relentless endeavours to provide both our domestic and global guests with unlimited air travel choices.

“We look forward to your most valued air travel experience.”

Qatar Airways currently operates 19 weekly flights to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The airline now operates over 75 weekly flights to 23 African destinations, using the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft.