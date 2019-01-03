Qatar Airways announced that it has purchased 5% shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, headquartered in Doha, announced that it has completed an on-market purchase of shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (China Southern Airlines), resulting in its aggregate holding of approximately 5.00% of the total issued share capital of China Southern Airlines. The move comes as part of Qatar Airways Group’s strategy to invest in the strongest airlines around the world and continue enhancing its operations and network connectivity.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker added, “China Southern Airlines is one of the most prestigious airlines in the Chinese domestic market and an important market player in the world, with massive potential for cooperation in the future. The investment is a clear demonstration of Qatar Airways’ continued commitment to connecting travellers across all corners of the world in a way that is meaningful and convenient. Qatar Airways very much looks forward to the opportunity to deepen our working relationship with this great airline and further enhance the travel opportunities across the globe.”

This investment further supports Qatar Airways’ investment strategy which already includes its 20% investment in International Airlines Group, its 10% investment in LATAM Airlines Group, its 49% investment in Air Italy and its 9.99% investment in Cathay Pacific.