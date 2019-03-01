Qatar Airways announced that it will be increasing the number of weekly flights on its popular routes to South Africa from July 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Qatar Airways announced that it will be increasing the number of weekly flights on its popular routes to South Africa from July 2019. Weekly flight frequencies to Johannesburg will increase from 14 to 18 from July, rising to 19 in August. A further two flights will be added to the airline’s winter schedule, taking the total number of weekly frequencies to 21 by the end of October 2019.

There will be an addition of three extra flights on the Cape Town route, taking the total from seven to 10, from 27 October 2019.

The latest additional services to both Johannesburg and Cape Town reflect the growing demand for travel to and from these popular South African destinations.

Additional Flight Schedules:

Doha to Johannesburg Additional Flights:

Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) QR1365 departs: 20:40 arrives: 04:35+1

Johannesburg (JNB) to Doha (DOH) QR1366 departs: 08:00 arrives: 17:50

Doha to Cape Town Additional Flights:

Doha (DOH) to Cape Town (CPT) QR1371 departs: 07:50 arrives: 17:10

Cape Town (CPT) to Doha (DOH) QR1372 departs: 18:40 arrives: 05:55+1