Qatar Airways yesterday announced its expanded collaboration with renowned Australian chef and restauranteur, George Calombaris, who will create a new edition of Greek-inspired in-flight dining options for the airline, starting from tomorrow, 1 September 2018. The new menus will be available to First and Business Class passengers travelling from Qatar Airways’ four gateways in Australia (Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney) to Doha, Qatar. Qatar Airways is also working with Chef Calombaris to feature his signature touch in the Economy Class menu, due to debut in the first quarter of 2019.

This marks the second time Qatar Airways has partnered with Calombaris to present his signature dishes at 30,000 feet. In 2017, Qatar Airways and Calombaris jointly presented an exclusive in-flight menu to celebrate the introduction of the A380 service on the Melbourne-Doha route last year.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we are committed to offering our passengers the finest cuisine in the sky. We are delighted to work with one of Australia’s best-loved chefs, George Calombaris, for the second time following the success of the limited run menu to commemorate the launch of our A380 service in Melbourne last year.

"We are excited to be able to bring Calombaris’ signature dishes to more Australian passengers this time around with our year-long partnership, and are certain his flair for creating dishes showcasing classic Greek flavours accompanied by fresh local produce will once again be a hit with our passengers.”

Chef George Calombaris said: “I am thrilled to work with Qatar Airways for the second consecutive year and make my cuisine available to even more Australian passengers travelling with the airline. It is a privilege to work with a brand that is so committed to excellence, and I am honoured that our partnership is continuing into 2018. We look forward to continuously surprise and delight passengers onboard with these delicious Greek-inspired dishes.”

Every quarter, passengers can look forward to Calombaris’s new signature dishes that will be introduced and integrated with Qatar Airways’ in-flight menus. Among the dishes making their debut on Qatar Airways flights is one of Calombaris’s personal favourites, Avgolemono (a classic Greek egg and lemon soup).

For the main courses, First and Business Class cabin passengers can choose between the Bastourma Beef shortrib with onions and Potato a la greque, or the lighter but no less flavourful Fraser Island Crab with lemon marmalade and tabbouleh. The classic Greek mousakka will also feature in the new Greek-inspired menu.

The new menu debuts in Adelaide, Sydney and Perth from 1 September, followed by Melbourne from 1 October 2018.