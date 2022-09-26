Qatar Airways takes coveted spot as airline of the year – again

The international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, has named Qatar Airways Airline of the Year. This comes as Qatar Airways celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The airline has received this award for a record 7th time. It was named Airline of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and now 2022. The announcement was made at the Skytrax Awards in London where the global airline also took home the awards for world’s best business class, world’s best business class lounge dining, and best airline in the Middle East. Recently, Qatar Airways’ home airport and hub, Hamad International Airport, in Doha, was also voted the world’s best airport for a second time.

According to Qatar Airways group chief executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, to be named the world’s best airline was a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the 7th time and pick up three additional awards was a testament to the hard work of the airline’s employees. “To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater achievements every day, we value your loyalty and aim to create memories of a lifetime when you fly with Qatar Airways,” said Al Baker. Edward Plaisted, of Skytrax, said the world’s best airline award was a recognition of the airline’s high standards.

“Qatar Airways were the largest airline to have flown consistently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with their network never falling below 30 destinations, and that determination has clearly been well recognised by customers with this award,” said Plaisted. The awards, known as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”, covered the 12 months from September 2021 to August 2022 with more than 14 million eligible entries counted in the results. Qatar Airways flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide.

