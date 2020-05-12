Qatar Airways to offer 100,000 complimentary tickets to frontline healthcare professionals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

To show its support to the frontline healthcare professionals globally, Qatar Airways will giveaway 100,000 free tickets to these heroic men and women who work tirelessly to save lives during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size. The daily allocation will be released at 00:01 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period. Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights to anywhere on the airline’s global network. The ticket, one for them and the other for their partner, must be booked before November 26, with travel valid until December 10, 2020. The tickets will be fully flexible, with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets and airport taxes apply. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the airline is grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world.

“Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.

“It is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline. There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women, but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease," said Al Baker.

Healthcare professionals will also receive a 35% discount voucher to redeem at Qatar Duty-Free retail outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha. The voucher is valid until December 31, 2020.

The one of a kind offer is only available for QR operated flights. Eligible healthcare professions are limited to a doctor, medical practitioner, nurse, paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician and clinical researcher. A valid employer ID must be presented at the airport at the point of check-in.

The giveaway will open at 00.01 AM on May 12 and closes at 23:59 on May 18 (Doha time). Healthcare professionals can register at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code.



