Qatar Airways to resume Johannesburg, Cape Town flights

Qatar Airways will operate double-daily flights to OR Tambo International and daily to Cape Town International from December 12. We got great news for Qatar Airways travellers. The airline will resume both inbound and outbound services to Cape Town and Johannesburg from Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The airline will now operate a double-daily service between Johannesburg and Doha and a daily service between Cape Town and Doha. The airline will operate the Boeing 777 aircraft on both routes. South African customers who had to change their travel plans due to the travel regulations can now rebook on these flights.

Last month, the airline stopped all flights from seven destinations, including Luanda, Angola; Maputo, Mozambique; Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban in South Africa; Lusaka, Zambia; and Harare in Zimbabwe, due to the Omicron variant. Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik du Preez, stated that the airline had worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep flying within the ever-changing regulations around the world. "It is particularly gratifying to once again be able to carry our South African customers to visit family and friends over the festive period or enjoy a well-earned break. We also know how important tourism is to South Africa and hope this will encourage more people to visit South Africa over the summer season," said du Preez.