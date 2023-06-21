Qatar Airways wins world's best business class award for 10th time

That’s not all, in addition to its World's Best Business Class triumph, Qatar Airways soared to new heights by securing the award for its Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport, asserting its dominance in the World's Best Business Class Lounge category. The Al Mourjan Lounge was lauded for its exceptional dining experience, clinching the prestigious title of World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining.

The airline was also honoured as the Best Airline in the Middle East for the eleventh time in the history of the awards. This incredible achievement is a testament to the airline's ongoing dedication to delivering top-notch service and maintaining its position as a leader in the industry. His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, expressed his delight and gratitude, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognised as the World's Best Business Class at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide an unparalleled customer experience. "Winning in categories such as Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge, and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and exceptional service."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, commented on the impressive accolades achieved by Qatar Airways, stating, "Qatar Airways remains a firm favourite among customers, and their triumph in these top awards for 2023 demonstrates that their Business Class, both on board flights and in airports, outshines their competitors. “Qatar Airways secured a very close second place in the overall global rating, reaffirming its status as the Best Airline in the Middle East for 2023, an achievement it has now claimed eleven times." Qatar Airways' consistent success in the World Airline Awards reinforces its position as a global leader in the aviation industry.