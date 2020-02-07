Thank God for travelling doctors. Alena Fedchenko, a Ukrainian ear, nose and throat doctor who was on her way to Vietnam for a holiday went doctor mode when the Qatar crew announced that they were urgently looking for a doctor.
Instead of reclining her seat and enjoying some much needed R&R time before the start of her holiday, Fedchenko rushed to help. The crew led her to a room where a woman was in labour, lying on the floor. Fedchenko told BBC News that she was worried something would go wrong.
The doctor is believed to have calmed the mother-to-be and tried her best to make the delivery fast and safe. Within 20 minutes a healthy baby boy was born.
She said of the delivery: “Not a single muscle was trembling. I just simply started doing what I had to do. I put on gloves and prepared the woman. The baby was about to come out. It was the second stage of labour.