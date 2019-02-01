The Flight Centre Travel Group’s annual Travel Expo, now in its ninth year, is a calendar highlight for travellers who want to snap-up incredible travel deals

Savvy travellers are booking their tickets for the Flight Centre Travel Group’s annual Travel Expo, taking place at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 9 and 10 February 2019. The Travel Expo, the largest of its kind in South Africa, is set to be even bigger this year, with up to R750,000 in prizes to be won and not-to-be-repeated travel deals on sale.

“The Travel Expo is the perfect place for South Africans to save and get all their travel ‘shopping’ done for the year,” says Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) Managing Director, Middle East and Africa.

“Incredible deals to traveller-favourite destinations are on offer including 40% off airfares, 50% off beach holidays and even 2-for-1 touring, flight and cruising deals. Discerning travellers can also take advantage of First and Business Class deals and an exclusive ‘book and pay’ experience.”

Prizes up for grabs include a holiday for two at a Club Med ski resort in Europe, as well as packages to the ever popular Mauritius, Bali and London. Visitors can snap up spot prizes at various times throughout the two days.

The Travel Expo, now in its ninth year, will see 200 of Southern Africa’s best travel suppliers and booking experts, including airlines, hotels, tour companies and tourism boards, together under one roof.

The expo’s very popular Travel Talks will also return this year. Presented by travel experts within the industry, talks will cover topics such as cruising, guided touring, local getaways, skiing and sports travel.

Mauritius, Thailand, the UK, Australia and South Africa are predicted to be bestsellers once again.

“Visitors can also take this opportunity to book ‘bucket-list’ experiences, such as FA Cup final packages, New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, or even a once in a lifetime chance to see the great migration in the Masai Mara,” says Sue Garrett, Flight Centre General Manager, Marketing and Product.

“Demand for cruises have increased year on year,” says Garrett. “Especially for South African travellers, cruising remains one of the most incredible value-for-money holidays, with a huge variety of cruises to appeal to every age and interest.

"Local and regional cruises are also always immensely popular, but we predict more interest in less traditional options, such as cold-climate cruising, river cruising, boating holidays and cruising in trendy wellness or eco-conscious destinations such as India, the Amazon and Galapagos Islands.”

Flight Centre also expects to see more interest in local packages on offer at the 2019 Travel Expo.

“Given the exchange rate, and the huge diversity of attractions and landscapes in our amazing country, we really want to help South Africans discover their own backyard,” says Stark. “Our Local Breaks (with its Local Package Guarantee) and Stokvel Travel initiative aim to get more South Africans exploring our country. SA Tourism will also be at the show this year to support and promote local travel.”

For the Millennial, Gen Z and adventure traveller, there will be plenty on offer with Flight Centre’s Youth and Adventure brand, from guided tours, trips to popular worldwide festivals, fun cruises, as well as adventure and island-hopping holidays.

Visitors planning any kind of travel, or who want to book an Expo special, can speak to one of 120 Flight Centre trained travel experts at the event.

“The Travel Expo is fun for the whole family with a kids’ play area and a beer garden to keep visitors entertained and relaxed in between shopping up a storm. And don’t miss the fun climbing wall, which will help to raise funds for the Flight Centre Foundation’s #ClimbKiliForKids initiative,” says Stark.

Tickets are on sale online for R50 at www.travelexpo.co.za or at the door. Admission is free for children under 18 years of age. For more information, visit the Expo website.







