Radisson Hotel Group appoints Frederic Feijs as Regional Director, Francophone Africa & Egypt.

Radisson Hospitality AB, announced the appointment of Frederic Feijs as Regional Director for North Africa & Egypt. Frederic rejoins Radisson Hotel Group, where he started his career in the hospitality industry in 1998, at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Brussels. Since then Frederic has held leadership positions across multiple countries and continents until his most recent position as Regional General Manager in French Polynesia.

In his new role, Frederic assumes responsibility for the group’s presence in Francophone Africa and Egypt and will play a key role in the evolution of the brand in these markets. Frederic will be based at the Radisson Hotel Group’s Area Support Office in Dubai.

Frederic is a Belgian national with extensive experience in Francophone Africa having worked in Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Mali and Egypt in recent years with Radisson Hotel Group. “I am very excited to re-join Radisson Hotel Group and honored to lead the team in Francophone Africa and Egypt. Our mission is to enrich the lives of our guests, team members and the community in this unique area and make every moment matter” said Frederic.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “I am thrilled to announce Frederic’s appointment as he assumes responsibility for some of our key territories in Africa, one of Radisson Hotel Group’s core growth markets. Frederic’s past experience in this territory will play a significant role in strengthening our network in the region and increase operational synergies, for the greater benefits of owners, employees and ultimately our guests.”