The Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) as the National Operator of the Green Key programme recently announced that the Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town (RED) was successful in its application for the Green Key Award.



Awarded to more than 2,400 establishments in more than 50 countries around the world, the Green Key Award has been in existence for longer than 20 years and is the largest global eco-label for accommodation. This prestigious eco-label represents a commitment from tourism establishments to maintain high environmental standards, and an assurance to guests that their support of such an establishment helps to make a difference on an environmental and sustainability level.





Green Key is an international eco-label for tourism establishments demonstrating excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.





Water conservation in the Greater Cape Town area is also of major concern for the green hotel. “All of our water fixtures are Green Leaf certified, contributing towards a reduction in water usage,” says Dale Simpson, Curator of the Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

“Our newly built hotel has incorporated design elements that assist in water saving, such as eco-flush on all toilets, showers that heat up in under six seconds instead of baths, and a climate control system that uses ocean water for heating and cooling processes.”





One of the menu items that has become standard in each bathroom is the addition of red buckets in the shower, which captures water to reuse on the roof. We’ve also changed our front-of-house uniforms to custom-designed t-shirts illustrating a dripping tap image and the message to help Cape Town save water. This immediately engages guests upon arrival and provides the ideal opportunity to allow us to explain the crisis appropriately. In terms of our splash pool on our rooftop, we only refill it with plant water.”





Takeaways are boxed in bio-degradable containers, drinks are served with paper straws, only glass and cardboard containers are used throughout the premises, and the hotel also boasts a paperless philosophy in its studios by not having any magazines or newspapers on display.



