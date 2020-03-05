Radisson to eliminate plastic reduction in all hotels by 2020

Radisson Hotel Group will launch a global roll-out plan of plastic reduction, including the introduction of bulk amenities in all hotels across the group’s portfolio by 2022. The hotel group revealed in a statement that Radisson Hotel Group will implement bulk amenity dispensers across all brands by the beginning of 2022. It will replace small bottles for common bathroom products. This action will remove 57 million miniature amenities from circulation, avoiding the use of almost 500 tons of plastic annually. Radisson Hotel Group has a global commitment to #refusethestraw, ensuring plastic straws and plastic stirrers are no longer used in its hotels by 2021. Eco-friendly alternatives will be offered to guests upon request. President and CEO for Radisson Hospitality AB and chairman for the Global Steering Committee, Radisson Hotel Group Federico J. GonzálezTejera said plastic pollution was one of the current major global issues. He said the group wanted to play a leading role in driving plastic reduction across the travel and tourism industry.

“We are a signatory to the International Tourism Plastic Pledge. Responsible Business is a key element in our approach to growth and is vital to our ambition to become one of the leading hotel companies in the world,” said GonzálezTejera.

The hotel group is also running a series of innovative pilot projects in various locations, to find new ways to drive plastic reduction globally. These include a roll-out of Commercial Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration systems to provide in-house bottled water and avoid the use of PET water bottles in all properties in India and replacing PET water bottles by in-house filtered and bottled quality water at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in Bangladesh.

To cut down on the use of 39,000 plastic water bottles in the average hotel each year, the hotel group offers unlimited filtered water to guests. This is already in place in selected hotels including Radisson Blu Hotel Manchester Airport in the UK and the Radisson RED hotel Brussels and Belgium.

