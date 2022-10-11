Raise your glass! Oceania Cruises unveils innovative mixology programme

Oceania Cruises has announced that it is introducing an elevated, innovative bar programme aboard its 1 200-guest Vista, debuting in May 2023. According to the cruise line, Vista, the first of the brand’s all new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavoured smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low and no- sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and speciality beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.

Oceania Cruises president and CEO Howard Sherman said that they continuously strive to raise the bar on every aspect of their luxury cruise experience, with food and beverage at the top of the list. The Vista will offer a wide range of beverages with its new mixology programme. Picture: Supplied “As Vista will present a fresh perspective on the finest cuisine at sea with an astounding array of culinary options that range from informal to the extravagant, it’s only appropriate that we build a bar programme to match. From new spirits selections and a wide range of mocktails to new pairing menus and the introduction of The Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience, our teams have truly outdone themselves,” said Sherman. Daniella Oancea, corporate beverage manager of Oceania Cruises, said that she worked hand-in-hand with their culinary team to bring naturally sourced ingredients to their cocktail crafting process, like the creation of home made syrups and reductions to develop Vista’s new bar programme.

“On Vista, having a drink will be an experience unto itself – from the beauty of watching a skilled bartender smoke an old fashioned to the table side preparation of an espresso martini,” said Oancea. From healthy alcohol-free drinks to cocktails mixed with the highest quality spirits, that’s on offer on board the Vista. Picture: Supplied A cornerstone of Vista’s bar programme will be immersive, experiential beverage offerings including speciality beverage carts like The Bubbly Bar, which will serve exclusive Champagne cocktails, and The Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar, where guests can DIY their perfect brunch accompaniment. In addition, guests will savour the Casino Mixology Bar, a brand new concept on Vista, focused entirely on the art of the cocktail; Baristas, a favourite spot on board for a delicious coffee and The Aquamar Kitchen, a new concept aboard Vista serving lean and healthy cuisine, to name a few.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ luxury product, exquisitely crafted food and beverage offerings, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, or speak with a professional travel advisor. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.