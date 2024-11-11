Record-breaking festive season ahead for Cape Town's tourism industry

In December 2023, Cape Town International Airport saw an 18% increase in international visitors compared to the previous year. This growth continued into early 2024 with a 13% rise in tourist arrivals from January to April, outpacing 2019’s numbers by over 55 000 visitors.

According to Wesley Cowan, Managing Director of Galetti Auction (Cape Town), if last year’s indicators were anything to go by, then Cape Town is in for another record-breaking festive season. “Cape Town is considered one of the world’s top travel destinations, and it remains affordable compared to cities like London and New York,” he said. Reflecting its popularity, Cowan added that Cape Town was again named Africa’s Leading City Destination at the World Travel Awards in October 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.

He also said that Stats SA data shows that one in 23 people in Cape Town work in the tourism industry, showing how important it is for the local economy. “Despite challenges like load shedding, Cape Town’s well-managed infrastructure continues to attract tourists and businesses alike,” added Cowan. The expert highlighted 3 trends that will emerge from Cape Town’s tourism industry this festive season.

Growth in short-term rentals Cowan noted that Cape Town’s Airbnb market ranks higher than destinations like Sydney, Barcelona and Amsterdam, with a median occupancy rate of 71%. “There’s high demand for investment properties here. Visitors prefer staying in local-style accommodations and immersing themselves in Cape Town’s lifestyle rather than booking into big hotels.

“This trend could lead to more buy-to-let purchases, with some sellers choosing auctions to drive competition and increase selling prices,” he said. Cowan also said that he sees the demand from both local and global brands looking to expand in Cape Town, boosting the need for short-term rentals and that an increase in demand for commercial property spaces and suburban office spaces in areas like Constantia, Claremont and Newlands. Rise of experiential tourism

Cape Town is popular for luxury, sustainable, adventure and experiential tourism. “Whether it’s food, wine, culture, or scenery, there’s something for everyone,” said Cowan. He added that travellers are looking for immersive experiences that let them connect with local culture, like the new Durbanville Wine Safari or Uber Safari, which offers rides from Cape Town to nearby safari spots.

"In addition to major airlines like KLM, Lufthansa and British Airways increasing flights to Cape Town, United Airlines has recently expanded its direct routes from the US to Cape Town. “Meanwhile, the newly launched Norse Atlantic is offering affordable direct flights from London, making it even easier for international travellers to visit and tapping into the growing demand,“ he said. Cruise sector’s impact

The expert noted that the cruise industry added R1.32 billion to Cape Town’s economy in the 2023/24 season, creating nearly 2,000 jobs in tourism, retail and hospitality. He said that demand from international tourists keeps the sector strong, with travel companies promoting packages to further boost Cape Town’s economy. Cowan said that Cape Town’s focus on tourism marketing, including the ‘Choose Cape Town’ campaign, is paving the way for a successful season.