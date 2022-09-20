Reddit user revokes invite for friend who wants to bring her child on trip

A Reddit user has taken to the app seeking to find out if they are a “donkeyhole” for uninviting a friend, who is a parent, from a trip. In a post titled, “AITA (Am I the A**hole) for uninviting my friend from a trip”, user bopalop01 questions whether they were a meanie for uninviting a friend, Rebecca, from a trip.

According to bopalop01’s lengthy post, he and a group of friends were set to travel to his family’s cabin for the weekend; however, Rebecca wanted her child to tag along because she couldn’t get a sitter. “Rebecca called me this morning and said something came up and her sister can’t do it. I said ‘that sucks, do you have a back-up sitter?’ She said no, she figured she’d just bring him along,” said the Reddit user. The user reminded Rebecca that the trip wouldn’t be a “kid-friendly weekend” as they would be “drinking and stuff” to which she responded: “Well, why do you HAVE to drink. It can just be a fun getaway and that way he can come.”

“This isn’t a kid trip. Most of us don’t have kids and I don't want kids there … if you find a sitter you’re welcome to come,” said bopalop01. The post has since attracted more than 400 comments in the last 16 hours with people weighing in on the friendship travel drama. One user said: “I could just let her come and whatever happens happens. Instead of uninviting her because she wanted/needed to bring her kid.”

Another user, DeeJo49, said: “NTA. It’s YOUR FAMILY CABIN FOR YOUR GOOD TIME! Rebecca’s not a good friend and sounds like a pain in the ass. She had the child, not you. Your other friends going would probably applaud you! And, who cares what the other friend thinks. Have fun! Isn’t that the point?” ATipsyBunny responded: “She didn’t even Uninvite her she just told her to find a sitter! The only a**hole thing she said was the friend could just not come and stay home with her, that was kind of a dick move I’ll be honest.” So, was bopalop01 justified in their actions? What would you have done in if you were in their position?

