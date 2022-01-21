Relationship building is key for hospitality sectors growth

Relationship building is vital in any industry, but particularly within the hospitality industry. Patrick Eliot, owner of ANEW Hotel Hluhluwe, believes that synergy is the most important factor when forming partnerships.

“The enormous benefits that flow from networking and having partners who keep up-to-date with every aspect of the hospitality industry is the recipe for success for any owner,” said Eliot. He said no man is an island and that the synergy that flows from working with a good management company is important. Mano Paxinos, director and shareholder of ANEW Hotel Hilton, adds that joining forces with a young and dynamic team was vital for the growth of his hotel.

“It provides for good stewardship, early identification of changing trends, and facilitates early adoption leading to market leadership. ANEW was the best fit for us as it is a young and energetic team with a collaborative approach. They have an attitude that one size does not fill all, resulting in very pragmatic execution.

It is this nuance, nimbleness and access to the executive team that influenced our choice,” said Paxinos. Paxinos' advice for hotel owners looking for partners in the industry: “Carefully understand the shortcomings of your existing management partner and your expectations. Sometimes, the tangible takes you down a road to sacrifice the intangible, which is something that money can’t buy,” he said.

Avi Nathan, the owner of ANEW Resort Hunters Rest, adds that having the same values makes for a highly successful partnership. “We observe the same blend of hospitality and customer service. ANEW have proved to be reliable, up-front, and honest in all their dealings. “Due to the pandemic, the last year has proved challenging.