Return to regional and international travel not going to be immediate, says Flight Centre
Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel Group Managing Director Middle East and Africa, revealed that while the reopening of borders is vital, the return to regional and international travel is not going to be immediate.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on September 16 that the country will allow travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel with effect from October 1, 2020.
However, Stark said airlines need months of notice before they put inventory on certain routes and before they resume full capacity.
“There are going to be many considerations and logistics involved when it comes to opening our international air space. My concern with regards to this was always that the longer we leave opening our borders, the longer it takes to get back up and running, meaning we’re last in line with global airlines in terms of inventory and routes.
“South Africa is not a hub but serves a really strong inbound focus. We expect regional travel to SADAC countries and travel favourites such as Zanzibar, Mauritius, Zambia and similar to start to recover first.
“The fact that we now have a date gives airlines and industry a chance to get the wheels in motion, so that not only can we get inbound tourists into our country just in time for the peak December holiday season, but that South Africans can reconnect with loved ones globally," he said.
He said there will be many questions from travellers, which they should address with their travel agents.
International travel
Ramaphosa warned that the easing of restrictions on international travel under level 1 must be done with extreme caution. He said travel may be restricted to and from certain countries that are deemed high risk.
Only three airports will be opened for international travel. These include King Shaka International, OR Tambo International and Cape Town International.