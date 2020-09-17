Return to regional and international travel not going to be immediate, says Flight Centre

Andrew Stark, Flight Centre Travel Group Managing Director Middle East and Africa, revealed that while the reopening of borders is vital, the return to regional and international travel is not going to be immediate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on September 16 that the country will allow travel into and out of South Africa for business, leisure and other travel with effect from October 1, 2020.

However, Stark said airlines need months of notice before they put inventory on certain routes and before they resume full capacity.

“There are going to be many considerations and logistics involved when it comes to opening our international air space. My concern with regards to this was always that the longer we leave opening our borders, the longer it takes to get back up and running, meaning we’re last in line with global airlines in terms of inventory and routes.

“South Africa is not a hub but serves a really strong inbound focus. We expect regional travel to SADAC countries and travel favourites such as Zanzibar, Mauritius, Zambia and similar to start to recover first.