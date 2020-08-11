Revealed: SANParks’ Covid-19 guidelines for safari vehicle operators

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced its Covid-19 directions for Overland Safari Vehicle (OSV) operators. The new guidelines follow an announcement by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane permitting guided tours in open safari vehicles during level 3 lockdown. SANParks revealed that all OSVs need to be registered with SANParks before entering the park, and bookings needed to be pre-booked due to a quota system. "To operate in SANParks, permits are required for OSV operators and due to the lockdown, no permits have been renewed or issued since expiry of the previously issued permits being 31 March 2020," SANParks announced in a statement. SANParks will introduce a two-phase approach to re-permitting.

Phase one will entail the issue of temporary permits, which is valid from the issue date to October 31, 2020. Phase two will entail the issue of annual permits from November 1, 2020.

SANParks will issue temporary permits to OSVs with the required licenses and accreditations. OSVs will be required to carry the temporary permit on board every vehicle at all times.

The amendments state that all tour operators and OSVs will need to keep records of all guests who go on these guided tours. They will need to include the full names, ID numbers and cellphone numbers.

The amendments also include regulations concerning sanitisation, masks and social distancing.

Guidelines that travellers and OSV operators need to follow:

All guests are required to wear a mask at all times, and OSV operators need to sanitise guests before they enter a tour vehicle, rail or boat.

Frequent sanitising is recommended.

For guided activities that require walking, guests need to maintain 1.5-metre distance.

Its loading capacity of guided tour vehicles and other modes of public transport need to comply with the directions issued by the Minister of Transport.

All door handles, window handles, armrests and handrails of all vehicles, rail or boat need to be sanitised after every load.

All snacks and drinks provided during the tour need to be pre-packed and distributed following strict hygiene and sanitising measures.

Disposable bottles, containers, cups and utensils should be utilised during tours.

To apply for a temporary permit to operate an OSV in the Kruger National Park, email to [email protected] with the subject line: OSV TEMPORARY PERMIT APPLICATION. Call 013 735 4104/5.