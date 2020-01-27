REVEALED: The world’s most Instagrammed national parks









Yosemite National Park in California is the most popular national park on Instagram. Picture: Yyosemitenps/Instagram. In an age where content is king, especially on social media platforms like Instagram, travellers are constantly trying to get the perfect snap that would gain them hundreds of likes. National parks are among the many travel-worthy spots to get that one of a kind Instagram images. Faraway Garden Furniture decided to investigate which famous national park around the world is the most popular on Instagram. The company did so by checking the number of times a park had been hashtagged. In a statement, the company revealed: “Faraway Garden Furniture looked at the #s that contained the name of the park on its own, with ‘Park’ and with ‘National Park’ to reveal the results. “The admission fees for each park was also analysed, ascertaining if there was a correlation between the most tagged and the most expensive.”

Taking the top spot was Yosemite National Park in California with more than 4million hashtags.

The national park is famed for its ancient sequoia trees, Yosemite offers fascinating history about the locals and the area.

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, US came in second place with 3,8 million hashtags.

Lake District National Park in the UK garnered over 2,6 million hashtags and claimed the third spot.

Four parks in Africa made the list. Kruger National Park, known as one of South Africa’s most visited sites, had over 921 000 hashtags.

The park is famed for its Big 5 sighting luxury lodges.

Victoria Falls, Kilimanjaro, and the Serengeti National Park were the other three African parks to feature on the list.

The research found that the most expensive national park is the Galapagos, but to get to Komodo Island will set you back a staggering $1000 (R14 475).

Los Glaciares was the least popular with a mere 30,531 hashtags.

Please see full list:

Yosemite (US) 4,067,845

Grand Canyon (US) 3,859,864

Lake District (UK) 2,662,538

Rocky Mountain (US) 2,343,245

Yellowstone (US) 2,109,660

Peak District (UK) 1,342,240

Kruger (SA) 92 1,106,004

Galapagos (ECU) 1,018,355

Sequoia (US) 979,681

Snowdonia (UK) 844,124

New Forest (UK) 662,274

Komodo (INDO) 629,083

Serengeti (TANZ) 618,052

Kilimanjaro (TANZ) 493,550

Guilin and Lijiang River (China) 398,616

Uluru (AU) 392,500

Victoria Falls (ZA) 234,495

Fiordland (NZ) 167,678

Swiss (SUI) 44,523

Los Glaciares 30,531



