Hong Kong topped this year's Euromonitor International top 100 city destinations for 2019 list. Picture: Image by carloyuen/Pixabay.

Global market research company Euromonitor International revealed the top 100 city destinations for 2019 with Hong Kong taking the top spot. According to the report, global inbound arrivals are expected to grow by 4.2% to 1.47 billion trips in 2019, with the top 100 cities covering nearly 47% of global arrivals. 

This year’s report, which ranks the world’s leading cities by its international tourist arrivals. shows that 5 out of the top 10 most visited cities in 2018 were in Asia Pacific. Europe remains the second key region for travellers, with London retaining its third place in the ranking despite a decline in the number of arrivals in 2018, as Brexit uncertainty continues. Istanbul made a strong comeback in the top 10 with the fastest growth in inbound arrivals globally.

In the Middle East and Africa, Cairo and Hurghada showed a sharp recovery in the ranking, owing to an active tourism reform strategy. Johannesburg was placed 54th on the list. 

Rabia Yasmeen, senior analyst at Euromonitor International said: “Amid the current situation in Hong Kong, leading to a sharp decline in the number of visitor arrivals this year at -8.7%, the city is expected to maintain its leading position in 2019.

“As tourism becomes a cornerstone for economic growth and receives more committed attention from governments, cities are expected to be the centre of innovation and investment with technology and sustainability as key focus areas in the years to come,” concludes Yasmeen.

The top 100 cities were: 

1.Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

2. Bangkok, Thailand 

3.London, United Kingdom 

4. Macau Macau, China

5.Singapore, Singapore

6.Paris, France

7.Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8.New York City, US

9.Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

10.Istanbul, Turkey

11. Delhi, India 

12. Antalya, Turkey 

13.Shenzhen, China 

14. Mumbai, India 

15. Phuket, Thailand 

16.Rome, Italy 

17.Tokyo,  Japan 

18.Pattaya, Thailand 

19. Taipei, Taiwan, China 

 20. Mecca, Saudi Arabia 

21.Guangzhou, China 

22. Prague, Czech Republic 

23.Medina, Saudi Arabia

24.Seoul, South Korea 

25. Amsterdam, Netherlands

26. Agra, India 

27.Miami, US 

28.Osaka, Japan 

29.Los Angeles, US

30.Shanghai, China 

31. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 

32. Denpasar, Indonesia 

33.Barcelona, Spain 

34.Las Vegas, US 

35.Milan, Italy 

36. Chennai, India 

37.Vienna, Austria

38.Johor Bahru, Malaysia 

39.Jaipur, India 

40.Cancun, Mexico

41.Berlin, Germany 

42. Cairo, Egypt 

43. Athens, Greece 

44. Orlando, US 

45.Moscow, Russia 

46.Venice, Italy 

47. Madrid, Spain 

48.Ha Long, Vietnam 

49.Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 

50. Dublin, Ireland 

51.Florence, Italy 

 52. Ha Noi, Vietnam 

 53.Toronto, Canada 

 54.Johannesburg, South Africa 

 55. Sydney, Australia

56.Munich, Germany

57.Jakarta, Indonesia

58. Beijing, China 

59. St. Petersburg, Russia 

60.Brussels, Belgium 

61.Jerusalem, Israel 

62.Budapest, Hungary 

63. Lisbon, Portugal 

64.Dammam, Saudi Arabia 

65.Penang Island, Malaysia 

66. Heraklion, Greece 

67.Kyoto, Japan 

68. Zhuhai, China 

69.Vancouver, Canada 

70.Chiang Mai, Thailand 

71.Copenhagen, Denmark 

72. San Francisco, US 

73.Melbourne, Australia 

74.Krakow, Poland 

75.Marrakech, Morocco

76. Kolkatta, India 

77.Cebu, Philippines 

78. Auckland, New Zealand 

79.Tel Aviv, Israel

80. Guilin, China 

81.Honolulu, US 

82.Hurgada, Egypt 

83.Warsaw, Poland 

84. Mugla, Turkey 

85.Buenos Aires City, Argentina 

86. Chiba, Japan 

87.Frankfurt, Germany 

88. Stockholm, Sweden 

89. Lima, Peru 

90. Da Nang, Vietnam 

91. Batam, Indonesia 

92.Nice, France 

93. Fukuoka,Japan 

94. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 

95. Jeju, South Korea 

96. Porto, Portugal 

97.Rhodes, Greece 

98.Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 

99. Krabi, Thailand 

100. Bangalore India 