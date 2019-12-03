Hong Kong topped this year's Euromonitor International top 100 city destinations for 2019 list. Picture: Image by carloyuen/Pixabay.

Global market research company Euromonitor International revealed the top 100 city destinations for 2019 with Hong Kong taking the top spot. According to the report, global inbound arrivals are expected to grow by 4.2% to 1.47 billion trips in 2019, with the top 100 cities covering nearly 47% of global arrivals. This year’s report, which ranks the world’s leading cities by its international tourist arrivals. shows that 5 out of the top 10 most visited cities in 2018 were in Asia Pacific. Europe remains the second key region for travellers, with London retaining its third place in the ranking despite a decline in the number of arrivals in 2018, as Brexit uncertainty continues. Istanbul made a strong comeback in the top 10 with the fastest growth in inbound arrivals globally.

In the Middle East and Africa, Cairo and Hurghada showed a sharp recovery in the ranking, owing to an active tourism reform strategy. Johannesburg was placed 54th on the list.

Rabia Yasmeen, senior analyst at Euromonitor International said: “Amid the current situation in Hong Kong, leading to a sharp decline in the number of visitor arrivals this year at -8.7%, the city is expected to maintain its leading position in 2019.

“As tourism becomes a cornerstone for economic growth and receives more committed attention from governments, cities are expected to be the centre of innovation and investment with technology and sustainability as key focus areas in the years to come,” concludes Yasmeen.